Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $3.22 on Top Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Strong token can currently be bought for $3.22 or 0.00011511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $444,561.69 and $36,503.41 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

