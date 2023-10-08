Substratum Trading Down 23.7% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $8.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,836.14 or 1.00007841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024062 USD and is down -33.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

