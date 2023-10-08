Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $156.07. The stock had a trading volume of 940,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,155. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.51 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

