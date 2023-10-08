Symbol (XYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $119.34 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Symbol has a market cap of $119.34 million and $269,454.56 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,261,242,048 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,367,460 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

