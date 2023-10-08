Terra Classic Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $337.69 million and $6.09 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002432 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001521 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001410 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,833,051,126,270 coins and its circulating supply is 5,803,568,760,108 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

