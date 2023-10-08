TerraClassicUSD Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $116.09 million and $4.02 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00036053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003332 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,080,090 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,047,070 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.