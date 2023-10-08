Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.00. 5,016,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,254. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

