The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 2.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

