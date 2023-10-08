The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.48. 1,595,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.32.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

