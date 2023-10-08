Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.92 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $217.87 million and $5.92 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00036069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,305,946,147 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

