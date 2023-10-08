Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0194

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $194.21 million and approximately $42.03 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,210,167,414.607376 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02001473 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $39,223,976.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

