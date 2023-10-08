Thunder Brawl (THB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $182.28

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $16,748.55 and $182.28 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00009065 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $306.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

