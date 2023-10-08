Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

TRIB stock remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

