Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKST. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on PKST. Truist Financial cut their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.56. 172,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,607. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.54.
Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peakstone Realty Trust
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.