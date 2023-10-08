Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKST. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PKST. Truist Financial cut their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.56. 172,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,607. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.54.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.