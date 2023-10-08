Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,885,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,051,377. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,989,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,604. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

