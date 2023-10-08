Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,767. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.74. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.91 and a 1-year high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

