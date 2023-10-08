Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.67. 2,827,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,133. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,408 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

