Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,840 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,840 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Walmart comprises 2.0% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 37.9% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 89,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 725,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,205,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $420.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.94. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

