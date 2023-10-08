Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $64,757,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $45,933,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $19,442,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $8,476,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $7,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $60.12. 1,224,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

