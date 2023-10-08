Ultra Hits Market Cap of $52.42 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Ultra has a market cap of $52.42 million and approximately $563,098.85 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,936.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.65 or 0.00822071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00124547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00024902 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,102,864 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,102,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15080296 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $650,985.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

