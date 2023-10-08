Ultra (UOS) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $52.19 million and approximately $648,766.31 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,102,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,102,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15080296 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $650,985.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

