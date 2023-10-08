Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.18 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $30.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00015505 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00233751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013359 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.34827509 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 817 active market(s) with $30,057,655.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.