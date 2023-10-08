UNIUM Price Tops $17.34 on Exchanges (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $574.87 million and approximately $69,917.74 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNIUM has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $17.34 or 0.00062154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 18.65214486 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $81,110.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

