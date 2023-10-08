UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTSI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

