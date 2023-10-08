Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,077,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028,414. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

