Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.59 million and approximately $844,617.57 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02211166 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

