Verasity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.40 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $57.95 million and approximately $22.40 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005838 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

