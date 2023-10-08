Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Head to Head Review

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Innodata has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innodata and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innodata and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $79.00 million 3.05 -$11.94 million ($0.30) -28.40 Versus Systems $1.11 million 2.02 -$21.76 million ($7.88) -0.03

Innodata has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -10.77% -43.47% -16.72% Versus Systems -2,512.55% -116.79% -87.43%

Summary

Innodata beats Versus Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services. This segment also provides a range of data engineering support services, including data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data extraction, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that offers marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

