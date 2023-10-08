VRES (VRS) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,956.61 or 1.00002679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.