Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Increased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $146.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile



Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

