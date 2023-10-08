Westwood Management Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,084,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 360,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $194,356,000 after buying an additional 84,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $11.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,581. The stock has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

