Westwood Management Corp IL Has $101,000 Stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 38.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 115,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 340.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 80,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 86.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 53,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,710. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 96.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLPT

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

(Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.