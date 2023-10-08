Westwood Management Corp IL Takes $5.79 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.7 %

WMT stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.41. 14,205,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.94. The company has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

