Westwood Management Corp IL Trims Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Nestlé by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Nestlé Trading Down 1.3 %

NSRGY traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $110.89. 773,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

