WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0547 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $253.98 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00233751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003539 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.