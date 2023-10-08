Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 1,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
