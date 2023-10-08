Worldcoin Price Hits $1.58 on Major Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $208.82 million and $45.48 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00005663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,482,434 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 132,410,797.32579613 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.6069953 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $55,759,586.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

