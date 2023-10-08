XYO Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $44.86 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00322116 USD and is up 13.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,104,090.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

