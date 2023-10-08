ZEDXION Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and approximately $1.62 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

