1,397 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE PPG traded down $3.26 on Monday, reaching $129.87. The company had a trading volume of 325,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,842. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average is $139.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

