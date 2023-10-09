2,130 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $571.72. 1,981,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,563. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $542.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

