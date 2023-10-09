2,320 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.27.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.37. 410,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,976. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

