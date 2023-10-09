9,548 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.64. 205,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,858. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

