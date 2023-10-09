Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 135,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,073. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

