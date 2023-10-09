Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 704,316 shares of company stock valued at $152,882,777. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.99. 1,061,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.09. The company has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

