Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,228,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,839,172. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,296.35, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

