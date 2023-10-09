Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 6.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 176,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 588,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Alector alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALEC

Alector Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $518.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 140.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alector

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,340 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alector by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.