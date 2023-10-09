Alpha Finance Lab Tops 24-Hour Volume of $798,836.87 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $69.92 million and $798,836.87 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

