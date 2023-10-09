Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.97

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.97 and last traded at $139.37, with a volume of 12997124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 929,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,596,000 after buying an additional 67,415 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 120,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% during the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

