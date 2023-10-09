Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 7.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 695,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,010,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -314.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

